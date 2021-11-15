Top Dolla Comments On Deleted Diss Track About Jinder Mahal And Shanky

Top Dolla has taken to social media to comment about the now-deleted diss track he released about Jinder Mahal And Shanky. The track was a response to Mahal and Shanky appearing in a segment on Smackdown where they mocked Hit Row and put out some iffy verses of their own. Dolla posted the video over the weekend, which featured some references to the duo’s Indian heritage, and deleted it after he got some blowback for that. You can see the video as was reposted by a Twitter user below.

In response to the criticism, Dolla said:

“When Jinder & Shanky made jokes about “the culture” and turned their hat backwards, and beat boxed all the things that were making fun of MY CULTURE I literally laughed, and THEY know that. I responded with a track doing the same thing in fun with the point of entertainment.” “Y’all in an uproar about a track that Jinder himself knew was coming. I’m over y’all flooding mentions so I deleted it. The whole point of this was for us to have a good time w/ what we are doing. If you think I was insensitive I just hope you have the same energy for MY CULTURE”