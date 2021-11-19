wrestling / News
Top Dolla Comments on Reports He Had Heat Backstage in WWE
Top Dolla has responded to a report that he had heat on himself backstage in WWE before he was released. As noted earlier today, the WON reported that Dolla, real name AJ Francis, “rubbed a ton of people the wrong way” during his time in NXT and was starting to do the same at Smackdown before Hit Row’s release.
Francis posted to Twitter on Friday to comment on the report, writing:
“Here’s what rubs people the wrong way.
– Standing up for your own. When Bri was released and I called the office myself to tell them they made a mistake.
– Standing up for yourself. Ppl in the PC told me “Hit Row” wouldn’t work for a year and a half & I never took their advice”
He continued in a second tweet, “TRUST ME I got plenty stories I can tell about how I was disrespected but just took it on the chin like a professional. Even with the video I released today it was all professionalism. But I’m NOT gonna let these BS “reports” ruin my reputation. I got tea I can spill too.”
Stay tuned for more. You can see Francis’ full tweets below:
— A.J. Francis aka FRAN¢ (@AJFrancis410) November 19, 2021
