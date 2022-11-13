Top Dolla Hosting 6th Annual Canned Food Drive Next Week

Top Dolla’s sixth annual Canned Food Drive will take place next week. The WWE star posted to his Twitter account on Sunday to announce that the event will take place at the college football game beterrn Maryland and Ohio State football game on Sunday.

You can find more details on the drive below:

My 6th Annual Canned Food Drive is NEXT SATURDAY at @TerpsFootball v @OhioStateFB so BRING OUT ALL YOUR NON-PERISHABLES 🔝💵🐢 pic.twitter.com/4RnN8btBJc — Top Dolla 🔝💵 (@AJFrancis410) November 12, 2022