Top Dolla on Having No Problem Jobbing to Roman Reigns, Potential WWE SmackDown Opponents

– During a chat with the Jobbing Out podcast this week, Hit Row member Top Dolla (aka AJ Francis) spoke about why wrestling and jobbing to Roman Reigns in WWE wouldn’t be a bad thing for him, plus other potential opponents for him on SmackDown. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Top Dolla on the idea of facing Roman Reigns: “People are like, ‘I want to see Top Dolla vs. Roman Reigns’ and then they’re like, ‘Yeah, but they’re going to job him out.’ I’m like, ‘I’ll job for Roman Reigns,’ what the hell? Somebody else is like, ‘I want to see Top Dolla vs. John Cena for the promos leading up to it. The match would be great too, but he’d just put John Cena over.’ Let’s be 100% honest, if you’re in the ring with Roman Reigns, you’re winning. Even if you’re not winning, you’re winning if you’re in the ring with Roman Reigns.”

On who he wants to face on the SmackDown roster: “The first person that’s on the SmackDown roster is Sami Zayn. I’ve been a Sami Zayn fan forever, before he was Sami Zayn. There was another guy who had a similar moveset. He was like a generic luchador. Sami Zayn first because when you talk about the best people on the mic in WWE today, he’s at the top of that list. I would love to be able to go back and forth with him on the mic. I’ve already had multiple matches with this person in the Performance Center and he’s like me in the instance where he can do a lot of cool stuff in the ring, but his character stuff is what really makes him shine. Rick Boogs. I would love to face Rick Roogs on SmackDown. We’ve had a lot of cool matches in the PC because he’s one of those people who is actually strong enough to, without my assistance, do a move on me>”