Top Dolla Weighs In On Hit Row Returning to WWE Without Swerve Strickland

Hit Row is back on Smackdown without Swerve Strickland, and Top Dolla recently discussed the situation. As noted, the group made its return to Smackdown last week as a three-person unit. Swerve, who led the group in their first run in WWE, is now in AEW and Top Dolla discussed the situation on his Jobbing Out show.

When asked if it was a “bit of a bummer” that Strickland wasn’t with them, Dolla said (per Fightful), “Nah, to be honest with you. You have to remember; me, [Ashante], and [B-Fab] have been doing this for over two years. Swerve was added to the crew two weeks before we debuted. When we got released, he told us he wanted to do his own thing, we didn’t tell him he couldn’t be in Hit Row or the HitMakerz, he said he wanted to do his own thing. So, he’s doing his own thing.”