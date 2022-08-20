wrestling / News
Top Dolla Weighs In On Hit Row Returning to WWE Without Swerve Strickland
Hit Row is back on Smackdown without Swerve Strickland, and Top Dolla recently discussed the situation. As noted, the group made its return to Smackdown last week as a three-person unit. Swerve, who led the group in their first run in WWE, is now in AEW and Top Dolla discussed the situation on his Jobbing Out show.
When asked if it was a “bit of a bummer” that Strickland wasn’t with them, Dolla said (per Fightful), “Nah, to be honest with you. You have to remember; me, [Ashante], and [B-Fab] have been doing this for over two years. Swerve was added to the crew two weeks before we debuted. When we got released, he told us he wanted to do his own thing, we didn’t tell him he couldn’t be in Hit Row or the HitMakerz, he said he wanted to do his own thing. So, he’s doing his own thing.”
More Trending Stories
- Details On Backstage Reaction to End of NXT UK, Plans For NXT Europe and More
- Zoey Stark Reportedly Injured, Her Team May Be Replaced On Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Note On The Current Plan For AEW All Out Main Event (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Rumor on CM Punk Expressing Displeasure With AEW, Some Thought He Might Almost Stay Home From Dynamite