Top Dolla Praises B-Fab, Explains Why WWE Roster Is Not Bloated

While speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda (per Fightful), Top Dolla gave his thoughts on B-Fab’s presence in the WWE ring after being part of Hit Row with her, Swerve Strickland, and Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis. Here are the highlights:

B-Fab’s talent: “B-Fab can do anything if they put her on TV. She can wrestle, she can talk, she can be a manager, she can be in a tag team, she could be a solo wrestler. She can do anything. She’s one of the most talented people on this earth. She just has to be given a chance. That’s all. She just has to be given a chance. They haven’t even given her a chance. She needs a chance.”

On why he thinks the WWE roster is full of talent who aren’t getting opportunities: “The roster’s not bloated. They just use the same people over and over again. You don’t think they could have found a way to get B-Fab a five-minute match one time in the last two years on SmackDown? [Laughs] Come on, man. I have all the respect in the world for Maxxine. They ain’t have no problem finding an opportunity for Maxxine. B-Fab’s been training longer, she’s been on the main roster longer. She has her first match on TV on NXT, it was two years ago now. She’s done house shows singles matches with [Natalya], where they tore the roof off the joint. She’s done dark matches, where she tore the roof off the joint with Nattie. It’s opportunity, man. They just haven’t had a plan for her. Now, if they have a plan for her, she’ll be able to do whatever they want her to do. She could be a mouthpiece for Lashley and the Profits. She could be a wrestler. She can do it all, man. B-Fab is a star.”