Top Dolla Releases Diss Track Over Shoe Feud With The Young Bucks

As we previously reported WWE’s Top Dolla had a back and forth with AEW’s The Young Bucks on Twitter yesterday over shoes. The Hit Row member made comments about wrestlers from ‘the competition’ buying shoes to look cool on TV, a gimmick the Bucks have been doing. Matt and Nick Jackson retaliated by changing their bio to take credit for the WWE wrestler trending on Twitter.

Now it seems Dolla is taking it a step further by releasing a diss track online. The song is called “FRAN¢Style Friday 129 aka SNEAKER DI$$.” As he noted, he wrote, recorded, mixed, and shot and edited the video all by himself in under three hours.

FRAN¢Style Friday 129

SNEAKER DI$$

“A Hit Dog Will Holla” 🔝💵 pic.twitter.com/0xFhIdr8wZ — Top Dolla 🔝💵/ A.J. Francis (@AJFrancis410) October 15, 2021