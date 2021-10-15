wrestling / News

Top Dolla Releases Diss Track Over Shoe Feud With The Young Bucks

October 15, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Top Dolla

As we previously reported WWE’s Top Dolla had a back and forth with AEW’s The Young Bucks on Twitter yesterday over shoes. The Hit Row member made comments about wrestlers from ‘the competition’ buying shoes to look cool on TV, a gimmick the Bucks have been doing. Matt and Nick Jackson retaliated by changing their bio to take credit for the WWE wrestler trending on Twitter.

Now it seems Dolla is taking it a step further by releasing a diss track online. The song is called “FRAN¢Style Friday 129 aka SNEAKER DI$$.” As he noted, he wrote, recorded, mixed, and shot and edited the video all by himself in under three hours.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Top Dolla, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading