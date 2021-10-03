Top Dolla: ‘Stop Comparing Us to Other People Who Couldn’t Transition to the Main Roster’

– Last Friday on WWE SmackDown, all four members of Hit Row got drafted from NXT to the SmackDown roster. Later in the weekend, Hit Row member Top Dolla (aka AJ Francis) sent a message, telling people to stop comparing them to others who couldn’t “transition to the main roster.”

Top Dolla initially tweeted, “Stop comparing us to other people who couldn’t transition to the main roster. We can promo. Thanks, Management.”

When another Twitter user wrote, “We’ll see how that goes when u get heavily scripted by people who don’t get the gimmick,” Top Dolla said they cut a promo on SmackDown that was unscripted like all of their promos.

He responded, “Last night we cut a promo. Unscripted. Like every promo we ever cut. We made us. Stop talking about things you don’t know.” You can view that exchange and Hit Row’s digital exclusive promo from SmackDown below:

Stop comparing us to other people who couldn’t transition to the main roster. We can promo. Thanks, Management — Top Dolla 🔝💵/ A.J. Francis (@AJFrancis410) October 2, 2021