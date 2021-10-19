Top Dolla On Who Would Win a Rap Battle Between Him and Max Caster

Top Dolla waded into a debate about how he would fare in a battle rap against AEW’s Max Caster, and his thoughts on the matter are unsurprising. The Hit Row member, who is on his way to Smackdown this Friday with the rest of the stable courtesy of being drafted, took to Twitter to reply to a tweet by former WWE The Bump co-host Evan T. Mack asking who would win a rap battle between the two wrestling stars from different companies.

Dolla, who has been feuding online with the Young Bucks and released a freestyle dissing the AEW team replied:

”Depends on if you like Filet Mignon or Fish Filet.”

I think we can safely assume that he is positioning himself as the filet mignon, though there’s nothing wrong with fish fillet either. (Now the Fillet-O-Fish, on the other hand, is another matter entirely. Fast food seafood, man…no thanks.)