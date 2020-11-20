Top Executive Departs WWE, More Executives May Have Also Left

PWInsider reports that John Brody, the Executive Vice President, Global Head of Sales and Partnerships for WWE, left the company earlier this week. It’s believed he was let go on either Wednesday or yesterday. WWE’s Global Sales and Partnerships division became the responsibility of Stephanie McMahon back in August, and Brody had been reporting to her.

In addition to that, a large portion of Brody’s team were furloughed earlier this year, then later let go. It’s also believed that other executives have been terminated from the company, although their names haven’t been confirmed.

Brody was with WWE for six years and was an advisor before that. His resume stated that he was a “key member of the company’s Executive Committee responsible for providing strategic vision for WWE’s global Sales operations while also growing and expanding the company’s global media partnerships.” It notes that because of what he did, “WWE’s global sales revenue increased 110% from 2015 to 2020 driven by multi-platform partnerships with blue-chip brands including Procter & Gamble, Cricket Wireless, Coca-Cola, Mars, Hyundai and Unilever.”