WWE News: Top Five Funniest D-Generation X Moments, Charlotte On What Evolution Means To Her, Sin Cara Attends Premiere Of Documentary

October 13, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Triple H Shawn Michaels D-Generation X Raw 10818

– WWE has posted a video of the top five funniest moments from D-Generation X.

– WWE has also a new video interview with Charlotte Flair in which she talks about what the upcoming Evolution PPV means to her.

– Sin Cara was recently in Mexico for the premiere of the documentary El Hombre Detrás de la Máscara, a documentary about El Hijo del Santo. You can find photos here.

