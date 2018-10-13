wrestling / News
WWE News: Top Five Funniest D-Generation X Moments, Charlotte On What Evolution Means To Her, Sin Cara Attends Premiere Of Documentary
– WWE has posted a video of the top five funniest moments from D-Generation X.
– WWE has also a new video interview with Charlotte Flair in which she talks about what the upcoming Evolution PPV means to her.
– Sin Cara was recently in Mexico for the premiere of the documentary El Hombre Detrás de la Máscara, a documentary about El Hijo del Santo. You can find photos here.