Various News: Top Five Moments From Impact Wrestling, Jun Akiyama To Make US Debut, Nick Cage and Marko Stunt Interviewed

– Impact has released a video of the top five moments from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling.

– Don’t Try This At Home Radio interviewed Nick Gage and Marko Stunt, which was recorded at ICW New York’s November 2nd event “Kick In The Door” in Queens, New York.

– Pro Wrestling Revolution announced that Jun Akiyama will make his United States debut to take part in the All Japan Pro Wrestling Try Outs with Ultimo Dragon and Tajiri. You can see the press release below:

Pro Wrestling Revolution presents the United States Debut of Jun Akiyama. Akiyama will be taking part of the All Japan Pro Wrestling Try Outs alongside Ultimo Dragon and Tajiri at the Pro Wrestling Revolution Training Academy on March 7, 2019. Akiyama will also be wrestling for the first time in the United States for Pro Wrestling Revolution on March 9, 2019 in San Francisco, CA and featuring Ultimo Dragon, Tajiri, Super Crazy and many more!

Pro Wrestling Revolution is proud to bring the United States Debut of Jun Akiyama to the San Francisco Bay Area for the first time in his 26-year career.

For more information regarding the try outs; email [email protected] For more information on the March 9, 2018 event; visit www.prowrestling-revolution.com

More about Pro Wrestling Revolution:

Realizing the success of Pro Wrestling Revolution, the top independent lucha libre brand in the United States; drawing large crowds, numerous TV news stories and specials including the Travel Channel, The New York Times, Discovery Channel and much more. Pro Wrestling Revolution has established relationships beyond the lucha world including working with Major League Baseballs’; San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics; and Major League Soccers’ San Jose Earthquakes.