Top Flight, Ruby Soho & More Set For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

April 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced the matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the lineup below for Monday’s show, which airs at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Teddy Goodz
* Diamante vs. Ashley D’Bois
* Dark Order vs. Chaos Project & The Gunn Club
* Ruby Soho, Anna Jay, & Skye Blue vs. Lufisto, Emi Sakura, & The Bunny
* Penta Oscuro vs. Jora Johl
* Top Flight vs. Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo

