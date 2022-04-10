Top Flight, Ruby Soho & More Set For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced the matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the lineup below for Monday’s show, which airs at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Teddy Goodz

* Diamante vs. Ashley D’Bois

* Dark Order vs. Chaos Project & The Gunn Club

* Ruby Soho, Anna Jay, & Skye Blue vs. Lufisto, Emi Sakura, & The Bunny

* Penta Oscuro vs. Jora Johl

* Top Flight vs. Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo