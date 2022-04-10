wrestling / News
Top Flight, Ruby Soho & More Set For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW has announced the matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the lineup below for Monday’s show, which airs at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Teddy Goodz
* Diamante vs. Ashley D’Bois
* Dark Order vs. Chaos Project & The Gunn Club
* Ruby Soho, Anna Jay, & Skye Blue vs. Lufisto, Emi Sakura, & The Bunny
* Penta Oscuro vs. Jora Johl
* Top Flight vs. Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo
A brand new episode of #AEWDarkElevation TOMORROW at 7/6c kicks off a huge week of #AEW action!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
–#DarkOrder v #GunnClub/#ChaosProject
–@DiamanteLAX v @Ashley_DAmboise
–@FrankieKazarian v @TedGoodz pic.twitter.com/wEcAqXLaC9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2022
A brand new #AEWDarkElevation TOMORROW at 7/6c kicks off a huge week of #AEW action!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11
–@PENTAELZEROM v @JoraJohl
–@RealRubySoho/@AnnaJay___/@Skyebyee v @AllieWrestling/@EmiSakura_gtmv/@LuFisto
–@TopFlight612 v #TheFactory's @AaronSoloAEW/@Mr_Freakbeast pic.twitter.com/CgKgqlGJ7I
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2022
