Top Free Agent Expected To Debut This Weekend For Impact Wrestling (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

PWInsider reports that Adam Scherr, formerly Braun Strowman in WWE, is expected to debut for Impact Wrestling this weekend. Scherr was spotted flying to Las Vegas from Chicago this morning. Vegas, is the site of tomorrow night’s Bound for Glory PPV, as well as the subsequent TV tapings. It is likely that he’ll debut at Bound for Glory itself. Scherr plans to use the name ‘The Titan’ going forward.

It was previously reported that Scherr was spotted meeting with Impact executive vice president Scott D’Amore in Michigan at the Motor City Comic Con. The two had a “long conversation” at the hotel bar.