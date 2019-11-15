wrestling / News

Top Matches Announced For WWE Return To Madison Square Garden

November 15, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE has announced the top matches for their return to Madison Square Garden on December 26. They include:

*WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors vs. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair.

*Erick Rowan vs. Seth Rollins.

*Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley with Lana.

Other names advertised include Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Rey Mysterio, Karl Anderson, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, The Street Profits and more.

