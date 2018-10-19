Various News: Top Moments From Last Night’s Impact Wrestling, Big Show’s WWE Network Pick, Fans Polled On WWE Evolution

– Impact Wrestling has released new videos featuring the top five moments from last night’s episode and the top moments of Brian Cage vs. Rich Swann.

– The latest WWE Network pick of the week comes from Big Show, who recommends his episode of Table For 3 with DDP and Kevin Nash.

– WWE’s latest poll asks fans which Evolution match they’re most looking forward to. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch is in the lead with 46%, followed by Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey (20%), Alexa Bliss & Mickie James vs. Trish Stratus & Lita (17%), the Battle Royal (11%) and Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane (6%).