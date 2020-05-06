wrestling / News

WWE News: Top Money in the Bank Cash-Ins, Mia Yim On Friendship With Charlotte Flair

May 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Carmella Money in the Bank

– WWE has posted the top 11 Money in the Bank cash-ins from this week’s episode of The Bump. You can see the video below of Dan Vollmayer counting down the top 11 cash-ins below:

– The WWE Performance Center posted a video with Mia Yim discussing her five-year friendship with Charlotte Flair. The two faced off on last week’s episode of NXT, with Flair emerging victorious:

