WWE News: Top Money in the Bank Cash-Ins, Mia Yim On Friendship With Charlotte Flair
May 6, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted the top 11 Money in the Bank cash-ins from this week’s episode of The Bump. You can see the video below of Dan Vollmayer counting down the top 11 cash-ins below:
– The WWE Performance Center posted a video with Mia Yim discussing her five-year friendship with Charlotte Flair. The two faced off on last week’s episode of NXT, with Flair emerging victorious:
