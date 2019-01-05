Three Top NJPW Stars Rumored to be Leaving Promotion, WWE Reportedly Sent Feelers Out to Them

– In the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that three top NJPW stars are rumored to possibly be leaving the promotion soon. Additionally, WWE is rumored to have sent feelers out to these stars, who are Tetsuya Naito, Kazuchika Okada, and KUSHIDA. Meltzer stated the following:

“Naito would be one of the three (at least) Japanese top guys feelers have been sent to. The other two that we’re aware of didn’t turn the offers down without thought although one would be a huge surprise and the other would be a great worker who I didn’t see flourishing in the WWE system, but also probably wouldn’t have any reservations about moving to the U.S. like many of the Japanese might.”

Kazuchika Okada and KUSHIDA both lost their respective matches yesterday at Wrestle Kingdom 13. However, Naito won his match against Chris Jericho in the co-main event to capture the IWGP Intercontinental title.

In October 2018, it was rumored that talents in NJPW were unhappy backstage with the new management regime because they made the environment “less fun” and “more like a factory.” NJPW President Harold Meij later issued a statement denying the report.

Additionally, former IWGP heavyweight champion Kenny Omega’s status also appears to be up in the air. A rumor this week indicated that WWE made him a “fantastic offer.” Also, he did not appear at last night’s New Year’s Dash event.