wrestling / News
Top NXT Names Set For Dark Match At Tonight’s Smackdown Taping
November 5, 2021 | Posted by
John Pollock of POST Wrestling reports that there will be a dark match before tonight’s Smackdown taping in Evansville, IN featuring two top NXT wrestlers. According to the report, the fans will get a match between Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly.
Both wrestlers have been active in NXT still, wrestling in losing efforts on Tuesday’s episode.
Per sources – Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly are scheduled for a dark match tonight in Evansville at the Smackdown tapings
— John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) November 5, 2021
More Trending Stories
- WWE Q3 Earnings Call: Nick Khan On NXT 2.0 Relaunch Progress, 2022 PPV Schedule, More
- Ahmed Johnson on What Vince McMahon Told Him the Night After the Montreal Screwjob
- Samuray del Sol Responds To Getting Called Out by Chris Jericho & Amanda Huber For Spelling Brodie Lee’s Name Wrong
- Miro Reportedly Brought In On Short Notice For AEW Dynamite