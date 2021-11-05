wrestling / News

Top NXT Names Set For Dark Match At Tonight’s Smackdown Taping

November 5, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT New Logo

John Pollock of POST Wrestling reports that there will be a dark match before tonight’s Smackdown taping in Evansville, IN featuring two top NXT wrestlers. According to the report, the fans will get a match between Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly.

Both wrestlers have been active in NXT still, wrestling in losing efforts on Tuesday’s episode.

