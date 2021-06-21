Top NXT Stars Reportedly Set For This Week’s WWE Main Event (SPOILERS)

A couple of big names from NXT are set to appear on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. PWInsider reports that Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and Bronson Reed are backstage at tonight’s episode of Raw and the current plan is for them to appear on this week’s Main Event episode.

The three were backstage at last week’s WWE Smackdown, but did not appear on camera. Kross is the NXT Champion, while Reed is the NXT North American Champion.