Top Stars Cuatrero, Forastero and Sansón Exit CMLL, Two Championships Vacated

Three of CMLL’s top stars and champions have exited the company, as announced on Tuesday. CMLL announced today that Cuatrero, Forastero and Sansón have all departed, saying in a statement (translated by Google):

“The World Wrestling Council informs that by mutual agreement, and thus agreeing to the interests of both parties, Sansón, Cuatrero and Forastero cease to belong to the cast of this organization as of today. Because of this, the World Trios Championship and CMLL Middleweight World Championship are declared vacant and soon the playoffs will be defined to meet the new champions.”

Cuatrero was the World Middleweight Champion, while all three — who were the Nueva Generación Dinamita faction — were the holders of the Trios championship. As the Luchablog Twitter account noted, CMLL had announced yesterday that the three would main event the company’s show at Arena México this Friday. That tweet by CMLL has since been deleted and the replacement card has Volador Jr., Templario, and Titan competing in their place.

CMLL just announced NGD left the promotion !?!?!? https://t.co/3xfYYr1iZp — luchablog (@luchablog) August 10, 2021