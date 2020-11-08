wrestling / News

Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos Feature Lana Cosplaying as Bulma From DBZ, Alexa Bliss as Napoleon Dynamite

November 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Rusev and Lana

WWE.com released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos. This week’s picks featured a lot of Superstars dressing up for Halloween. Lana released a gallery where she and her husband, former WWE Superstar Rusev (aka Miro), dressed up as Bulma and Goku from Dragon Ball Z. Also, Alexa Bliss dressed as Napoleon Dynamite. You can check out some of those photos Lana, Bliss, and more below.

View this post on Instagram

Skills.

A post shared by Lexi Kaufman (@alexa_bliss_wwe_) on

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Instagram, Lana, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading