Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos Feature Lana Cosplaying as Bulma From DBZ, Alexa Bliss as Napoleon Dynamite
November 8, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE.com released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos. This week’s picks featured a lot of Superstars dressing up for Halloween. Lana released a gallery where she and her husband, former WWE Superstar Rusev (aka Miro), dressed up as Bulma and Goku from Dragon Ball Z. Also, Alexa Bliss dressed as Napoleon Dynamite. You can check out some of those photos Lana, Bliss, and more below.
