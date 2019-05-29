WWE News: Top Ten Moments From RAW, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville Hit Up KFC, Highlights From Smackdown and 205 Live

May 29, 2019 | Posted by

– WWE has released a video showing the top ten moments from this Monday’s episode of RAW:

From a #BrockParty to a block party, these are the top 10 moments from this week's #RAW! @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/U48py7HtMh — WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2019

– WWE has also released a clip from the latest episode of Ride Along featuring Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville hitting up a KFC.

– Here are highlights from this week’s episodes of Smackdown and 205 Live: