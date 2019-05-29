wrestling / News

WWE News: Top Ten Moments From RAW, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville Hit Up KFC, Highlights From Smackdown and 205 Live

May 29, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Brock Lesnar Raw 5-27-19

– WWE has released a video showing the top ten moments from this Monday’s episode of RAW:

– WWE has also released a clip from the latest episode of Ride Along featuring Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville hitting up a KFC.

– Here are highlights from this week’s episodes of Smackdown and 205 Live:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

205 Live, RAW, Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading