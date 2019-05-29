wrestling / News
WWE News: Top Ten Moments From RAW, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville Hit Up KFC, Highlights From Smackdown and 205 Live
May 29, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has released a video showing the top ten moments from this Monday’s episode of RAW:
From a #BrockParty to a block party, these are the top 10 moments from this week's #RAW! @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/U48py7HtMh
— WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2019
– WWE has also released a clip from the latest episode of Ride Along featuring Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville hitting up a KFC.
– Here are highlights from this week’s episodes of Smackdown and 205 Live:
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Reportedly “Flipped His Lid” Over Sami Zayn Mentioning AEW
- Backstage Details On Why Four-Way Elimination Match On WWE Raw Was Changed
- Vince Russo: ‘There’s No Question AEW and WWE Are in Bed Together’
- Jim Ross Says Martha Hart Is ‘Being A Little Selfish’ For Refusing to Allow Owen Hart To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame