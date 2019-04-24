wrestling / News
WWE News: Top Ten Moments From RAW, Lineups for NXT and NXT UK, Clip From Last Night’s Miz & Mrs
– WWE has released a new video showing the top ten moments from Monday’s episode of RAW.
From @LaceyEvansWWE teaching @BeckyLynchWWE a lesson in class to @AJStylesOrg earning a PHENOMENAL opportunity, here are the #WWETop10 moments from #RAW! pic.twitter.com/lxrLzYm4mM
— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2019
– Here’s the card for tonight’s episode of NXT UK:
*Kay Lee Ray vs. Xia Brookside.
*Moustache Mountain vs. Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews.
*WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm makes a vow.
– Here’s the lineup for tonight’s NXT:
*WWE NXT Champion Johnny Gargano vs. Roderick Strong.
*WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Experience vs. Street Profits.
*Candice LaRae & Kacy Catanzo vs. Aliyah & Vanessa Borne.
*Humberto Carillo vs. Jaxson Ryder
– Here’s a clip from the most recent episode of Miz and Mrs.
