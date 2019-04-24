WWE News: Top Ten Moments From RAW, Lineups for NXT and NXT UK, Clip From Last Night’s Miz & Mrs

– WWE has released a new video showing the top ten moments from Monday’s episode of RAW.

– Here’s the card for tonight’s episode of NXT UK:

*Kay Lee Ray vs. Xia Brookside.

*Moustache Mountain vs. Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews.

*WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm makes a vow.

– Here’s the lineup for tonight’s NXT:

*WWE NXT Champion Johnny Gargano vs. Roderick Strong.

*WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Experience vs. Street Profits.

*Candice LaRae & Kacy Catanzo vs. Aliyah & Vanessa Borne.

*Humberto Carillo vs. Jaxson Ryder

– Here’s a clip from the most recent episode of Miz and Mrs.