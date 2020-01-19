wrestling / News

Various News: Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Chase Owens Sends Message To Kota Ibushi, Xavier Woods Makes UUDD Match Announcement

January 18, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE has released a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown. You can find our full report on the episode here.

– UpUpDownDown has announced a match between Tyler Breeze and Alexa Bliss for the first-ever UUDD Rumble.

– NJPW has posted a video in which Chase Owens sends a message to Kota Ibushi ahead of their matches for New Beginning in Atlanta.

