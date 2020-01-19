wrestling / News
Various News: Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Chase Owens Sends Message To Kota Ibushi, Xavier Woods Makes UUDD Match Announcement
– WWE has released a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown. You can find our full report on the episode here.
– UpUpDownDown has announced a match between Tyler Breeze and Alexa Bliss for the first-ever UUDD Rumble.
The commissioner, @XavierWoodsPhD has spoken! @MmmGorgeous VERSUS @AlexaBliss_WWE at the first ever #uuddrumble! Stay tuned to find out more details about the #uuddtitle. https://t.co/yMsaIa2JGY
— UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) January 18, 2020
– NJPW has posted a video in which Chase Owens sends a message to Kota Ibushi ahead of their matches for New Beginning in Atlanta.
SPECIAL MESSAGE FROM CHASE OWENS
"When @realchaseowens beat @ibushi_kota in Atlanta, why don't you join BULLET CLUB?!"
February 1, Atlanta, GA at Coca-Cola Roxy
Tickets: https://t.co/MT3hHEouty
Match lineup: https://t.co/FASr5Fu5C6#njpw #NJoA #njnbgusa #BULLETCLUB pic.twitter.com/mXJxZkIxES
— [Official] NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) January 18, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho On Being Asked to Join the nWo, Says He Legitimized AEW, Explains How He Has Managed To Stay On Top For So Long
- Jim Ross Discusses Why He Doesn’t Think Chris Benoit Will Be Inducted Into the WWE Hall of Fame
- Allysin Kay Responds to Tessa Blanchard Statement, Calls Her a Liar and ‘Scumbag’
- Details On Two Names That Will Be In Houston On Royal Rumble Weekend (Possible Spoilers)