Various News: Top Ten Moments From WWE RAW, Clip From Miz & Mrs, RVD vs. Tommy Dreamer Set For Impact Tapings
– WWE has posted a video with the top ten moments from this Monday’s episode of RAW.
Where does @reymysterio's big victory over @SamoaJoe rank in this week's #WWETop10 moments from #RAW? pic.twitter.com/3DXyvGkQOI
— WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2019
– Here’s a clip from Tuesday’s episode of Miz & Mrs, featuring The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, and Ryan Cabrera playing the drums.
– Rob Van Dam vs. Tommy Dreamer has been set for this Friday’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
