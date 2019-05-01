wrestling / News

Various News: Top Ten Moments From WWE RAW, Clip From Miz & Mrs, RVD vs. Tommy Dreamer Set For Impact Tapings

May 1, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Seth Rollins AJ Styles Raw 4-29-19

– WWE has posted a video with the top ten moments from this Monday’s episode of RAW.

– Here’s a clip from Tuesday’s episode of Miz & Mrs, featuring The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, and Ryan Cabrera playing the drums.

– Rob Van Dam vs. Tommy Dreamer has been set for this Friday’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Miz & Mrs, RAW, Rob Van Dam, Tommy Dreamer, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading