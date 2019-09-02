Top Three Matches Announced For NJPW King of Pro Wrestling: Okada vs. Sanada, Moxley vs. Juice, More

NJPW has announced the top three matches for their King of Pro Wrestling event, which happens on October 14 in Ryogoku Sumo Hall. The main event will feature the IWGP Heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada defending his title against SANADA. Next, Jon Moxley will defend the the IWGP United States title against Juice Robinson in a no disqualification match. Finally, Will Ospreay will defend the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship against El Phantasmo.