wrestling / News

Top Two Matches Advertised For WWE Hell In A Cell

July 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Hell in a Cell WWE HIAC

– WWE Hell in a Cell will take place on Oct. 6 from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

The arena is currently advertising Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston take on Randy Orton.

Keep in mind that the card is subject to change and WWE has no confirmed any matches for the October event.

Tickets for Hell In a Cell go on sale next Friday, July 26

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading