Top Two Matches Advertised For WWE Hell In A Cell
July 19, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE Hell in a Cell will take place on Oct. 6 from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
The arena is currently advertising Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston take on Randy Orton.
Keep in mind that the card is subject to change and WWE has no confirmed any matches for the October event.
Tickets for Hell In a Cell go on sale next Friday, July 26
