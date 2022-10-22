Top WOW Star Recently Sidelined With Injury

Fightful Select reports that WOW star Beast was sidelined with a leg injury early into the first set of TV tapings for the new version. This caused a lot of creative changes as she was set to be a major focus for the new show. Beast is said to be a favorite of promoter David McClane and was set for a big title push.

Beast hasn’t wrested since the last set of tapings in fall 2019.

One source said the news was ‘unfortunate’ and thought the reason the tapings were delayed were to give her time to heal. Talent and staff were told that COVID-19 protocol was the real reason, but they were cancelled so far in advance that most didn’t believe it.