Various News: Top WWE Smackdown Moments, Impact Wrestling Touts Historic Week For Their Digital Content, Jushin Liger Working ROH Death Before Dishonor
– Here are the top 10 WWE Smackdown moments from last night’s WWE Smackdown…
– Impact Wrestling announced on Twitter that they broke many records on their digital platforms last week…
We broke tons of records on our digital platforms last week.
Our YouTube had the most subscribers added and most minutes watched in a week ever.https://t.co/I5eyLVj0m2 had it's most users visit in a day and week ever.
We also had our best single day and week ever on Twitter!
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 1, 2018
– ROH announced today that Jushin Liger will be working Death Before Dishonor…
BREAKING: Jushin "Thunder" Liger (@Liger_NJPW) to compete at #ROHDBD!#HonorClub pre-sale is LIVE NOW at https://t.co/hkSK4iX4yh!
More Info: https://t.co/E2tb9d6ApK pic.twitter.com/wvE2kvi7ie
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 1, 2018