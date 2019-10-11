Topps SLAM Releasing New Cards During WWE Draft

– Topps SLAM issued the following press release:

Topps SLAM Releasing WWE Draft Cards during SmackDown, Raw broadcasts

Friday, October 11 (New York) – WWE’s rosters will be set on Friday and Monday, and Topps SLAM is capturing all the moves in a special release.

The popular trading card app will feature cards produced and available in special packs during the WWE Draft, taking place during SmackDown and Raw broadcasts on Friday, October 11 and Monday, October 14 respectively. Each card will be produced and available that night, while the WWE Universe learns who will be starring on the FOX and USA Network broadcasts.

“We’re stoked to give the WWE Universe their first look at the unique rosters,” said Anthony Barra, Lead Content Product Manager at Topps Digital. “Getting our cards into collector phones and tablets will be exciting to see. We look forward to fans picking up the cards and trading them in the days following.”

Along with releasing cards mere moments after a Superstar is selected, Topps SLAM staff will be weighing in on the app and on social media with their full analysis of the Draft on Tuesday, October 15.

“Our production team is just as excited as our collecting community to see which Superstars end up on each roster,” Barra said. “The team have all been fans of WWE for decades. Anyone who’s been within earshot of our weekly production meetings knows how passionate we are. We’re ready to share that enjoyment with our collectors like never before.”

The Topps SLAM app can be downloaded free in the Apple and Google Play stores at bit.ly/ToppsWWESLAM.

