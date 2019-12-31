Topps XFL Football Cards Coming In 2020

– Cardboard Connection reports Topps will release a set of XFL cards in March 2020.

There will be three types of cards: base, insert and autograph parallels with 10 cards per pack, 24 packs per box and 12 boxes per case. One six-pack will contain a special “Stars of the XFL” card, while three of one hobby boxes will include a signed player card.

The cards will feature 200 players and coaches.

Pricing and retail details have no been announced.