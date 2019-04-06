Torrie Wilson and Stacy Keibler On Being Back In Front Of The Fans After So Long

Torrie Wilson and Stacy Keibler spoke with WWE.com after their appearance at the WWE Hall of Fame. After getting complimented them on their looks (since it seems like neither of them have aged at all), they were then asked about being in front of the WWE universe after so long.

Stacy, who has been out of WWE for 13 years, said: “I was so excited to have that moment. The fans are amazing and as I said there’s no other fanbase like the WWE universe. I was nervous, I was excited. It was so awesome. I’m glad to be back.”

Torrie added: “It was incredible. I’ve been really nervous about this because a) I’ve had a lot of emotions going on about my dad. Even when I was told about the induction, I had a lot of positive but also a lot of negative feedback. And so all of a sudden I wanted to like, prove myself. And I had to take a step back and be like, you know what? I’m just going to own who I was. That’s all I can do. Just being with these fans out here who are just so awesome and honest and raw and real, it always feels like home. I was nervous when I walked out there but instantly I just felt like I was talking with my friends.”