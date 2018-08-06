Various News: Torrie Wilson Calls Out TSA After Being Patted Down & Searched, The Rock Visits The Georgia Aquarium, Preview For Tomorrow’s Miz & Mrs

Such a great time with our ohana & friends at the famed Georgia Aquarium. The second largest aquarium in the world and the only institution outside of Asia that houses Whale Sharks. More than 100,000 animals and sea creatures here that I’m in constant awe of. Specifically, this Whale Shark that I’m contemplating jumping in the tank and jumping on its back. They call me the brown 💪🏾🦈 AquaMan. Thank you to President & COO, Joseph Handy & the entire Georgia Aquarium staff for being so gracious, kind & informative to my family and our friends. We had a blast! #GeorgiaAquarium #OhanaDay @hhgarcia41 📸

