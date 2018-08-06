wrestling / News
Various News: Torrie Wilson Calls Out TSA After Being Patted Down & Searched, The Rock Visits The Georgia Aquarium, Preview For Tomorrow’s Miz & Mrs
– Torrie Wilson posted the following on Twitter, sharing her frustrations over a recent interaction with TSA…
Officer BRACERO. #OrlandoTSA. I thoroughly enjoyed the very detailed pat down your female officer gave me. (My choice) & watching u hold, swab & look at every piece in my purse slowly. feels dirty now w/your lovely energy. All cuz I giggled that u were so scared of my 3 lb dog.
PS. I hope u get laid soon.
Pss. It was also sooo funny that time when u laughed & told your co-worker I wanted a female pat down. Haha crazy huh?!
If I get pulled off my plane & put in jail can someone please come bail me out?
– Here is the preview for tomorrow’s episode of Miz & Mrs…
“When Daddy Mike and The Miz’s worlds collide, mother-in-law Marjo steps into daddy duties.”
– The Rock shared the following photos and video of him and his family attending the Georgia Aquarium…
Such a great time with our ohana & friends at the famed Georgia Aquarium. The second largest aquarium in the world and the only institution outside of Asia that houses Whale Sharks. More than 100,000 animals and sea creatures here that I’m in constant awe of. Specifically, this Whale Shark that I’m contemplating jumping in the tank and jumping on its back. They call me the brown 💪🏾🦈 AquaMan. Thank you to President & COO, Joseph Handy & the entire Georgia Aquarium staff for being so gracious, kind & informative to my family and our friends. We had a blast! #GeorgiaAquarium #OhanaDay @hhgarcia41 📸