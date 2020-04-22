Torrie Wilson Claims Undertaker’s Ex-Wife Tried To Beat Her Up

A fan recently posted a video from Torrie Wilson in which she talks about The Undertaker’s ex-wife Sara (who briefly appeared on WWE TV between 2001 and 2002) wanting to beat her up.

She said: “The Undertaker’s ex-wife – she did attempt to beat me up. Ex-wife I said, ex. She was a little crazy. I’m just going to tell you she was batsh*t crazy, and she did think I liked somebody. Not her husband, she thought I liked somebody else and she wanted to beat me up because she thought I liked somebody else’s husband. Which I didn’t; That’s not my game.”