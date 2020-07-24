wrestling / News

WWE News: How Old Is Torrie Wilson Today, Ruby Riot Discusses Her Father, Kayden Carter Entrance Theme

July 24, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Torrie Wilson WWE Hall of Fame

– Torrie Wilson turns 45 today. Wilson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019. Here’s a recent photo of Torrie from her Instagram page.

– Angelo Dawkins turns 30 today. Tucker from Heavy Machinery also turns 30 today.

– Ruby Riot discussed how her father is her biggest supporter.

– Here is Kayden Carter’s Rise Of The Beast entrance theme.

