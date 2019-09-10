Torrie Wilson On Her Dad Asking Vince McMahon For a Ride in His Limo, Bikini Contest With Sable

– Speaking with Ring the Belle at Wizard World, Torrie Wilson spoke about working with her dad in WWE, her bikini contest with Sable and more. You can see some highlights below:

On wrestling Dawn Marie: “It was fun to wrestle her because we had like, this weird thing. I don’t think she really liked me. It was almost like some of our fights were real!”

On travelling with her father when he was working for WWE: “Well, think about you with your dad … Thankfully he was only there on the das of TVs. I didn’t really travel with him that much. But it was terrifying because he didn’t understand the politics backstage. One time he asked Vince McMahon if he can get a ride in his limo to the building, from the hotel. Yes, he did ask him. He got a ride. So I was always constantly worried, lilke, ‘Is dad gonna embarrass me tonight?’ On a side note, it was just so fun to have that experience with him and to be able to give him that experience.”

On her bikini contest against Sable: “I wish I could say that [her tiny bikini] was my idea but it was not … That was creative’s. They came up with it. And they — what they wanted me to do was to paint like she did [previously]. Which kind of, I guess would kinda makes sense because I was against her. But all I heard was, ‘You want me to paint what? No, I’m not.’ So this was like a crossover, like, we agreed on this one.”

On finding out she was getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame: “Oh my gosh, I cried. I was in Sedona, Arizona on a spiritual retreat. I was in my hotel room and I got a call from them, and they told me they are gonna induct me. I remember trying not to cry. I was like, ‘Play it cool Torrie, play it cool.’ And I hung up, and I told my boyfriend. I started crying, and he’s like, ‘What’s wrong, what’s wrong??’ And I told him. I was like, honestly, the thought of being in the Hall of Fame never even occurred to me. And it wasn’t even something I aspire to. And I didn’t know how awesome it would be until they asked me to be in it. And then all of a sudden I was like, ‘Wow, I’m so honored.’ I never thought it would be this amazing.”

On who she would want to face if she had one more match: “Oh, I don’t know. I feel like if I ever had another match I’d have to train for six months, make it damn good. And the only reason I would only do that is so that I can shut up the naysayers and even prove to myself that I’m actually a much better athlete today than I was then.”

