Torrie Wilson Reveals the Back Injury That Sparked Her Retirement

– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Superstar Torrie Wilson discussed the back issues that ultimately influenced her asking for her WWE release in 2008, when she retired from wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I’m in better shape probably, but my back doesn’t think so. … I was kind of at this chapter in my life where I was just kind of ready to not be traveling all the time,” Wilson said. “The person that I was dating had been fired, so it was nice to be home. I had just opened up a clothing store in Texas, I was like, ‘Okay I can do this, I don’t need to travel anymore,’ so I just basically asked if I could have my release.”