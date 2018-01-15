Torrie Wilson Says She’ll Be at Raw 25, But Not in the Women’s Royal Rumble

– Torrie Wilson said during a Q&A at Ace Comic Con that while she won’t likely be part of the Women’s Royal Rumble match, she will be at the 25th anniversary Raw. You can see video of Wilson below in which she is asked about the Women’s Royal Rumble and says it’s unlikely.

“I’ve been asked that so much lately,” Wilson said. “…No. Maybe if a miracle happens and my ‘old lady’ back feels better. I will be at Raw next week, though. I’m not supposed to be telling anyone that, but yeah.”

Wilson left the company in 2008 and retired due to her back injury. She made a one-off appearance at WrestleMania XXV in the Miss WrestleMania battle royale in 2012.