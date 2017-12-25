Torrie Wilson Feels Like the Time Could be Right for an XFL Relaunch,

– TMZ Sports recently spoke to former WWE Superstar Torrie Wilson and asked her about the reports of Vince McMahon gearing up a return for the XFL. You can check out that video below.

She stated, “If there is ever a time to do it, I feel like it could be now, right? I was actually just discussing with my friend in the car on the way here just how bad the NFL is suffering from all the crap that’s happening. So a smart man like Vince McMahon would swoop in and maybe get some of the fans. I don’t know.”

TMZ also asked her if Vince McMahon called her to be on board with the XFL relaunch, and she stated, “I’ll be the head cheerleader. Yeah, or ref. I could be a ref. I can go to ref school.”