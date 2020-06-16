wrestling / News
Torrie Wilson’s Dog Chloe Passes Away
Torrie Wilson’s dog Chloe, who was a fixture of her appearances in WWE, has passed away. The WWE Hall of Famer announced on Instagram Sunday that her beloved dog died after seventeen years. Chloe appeared regularly on television as Wilson would carry her down to the ring.
Wilson posted:
Today I said goodbye to my angel Chloe & words can never describe how much my heart hurts. . 17 YEARS she was my ride or die. . She has literally rode through LIFE with me. From the @wwe…traveling the world…living ALL OVER the damn place…she has no doubt seen in ALL. (If she writes a book in heaven lookout) . She seriously pulled me thru some of my darkest days & rode with me thru alllll the fun. She even made it very clear my husband was the Daddy she wanted when she clung to him more than anyone I’ve ever met. I swear at times I thought she was human with the disapproving looks she gave me when I wasn’t doing the right thing…but she was a rare constant that made everywhere I went feel like home. . Rest assured, I know she’s running like a puppy & showing everybody who the true Queen Diva is in heaven. Squeeze your creatures & humans cuz we are all on borrowed time. Can’t wait to see you again QUEEN!
