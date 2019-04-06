wrestling / News
Torrie Wilson’s Father, Al Wilson, Passes Away
Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Torrie Wilson’s father, Al Wilson, passed away earlier this week. Torrie is, of course, set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame tonight.
WWE fans likely remember Al from his time as a character on WWE TV in 2002 and 2003.
Torrie did post on Instagram about a sudden loss but didn’t specifically mention her father passing away.
“This week is an incredible one for me but has also brought me some horrible pain in the form of a sudden loss.
.
Just wanted to tell you to make that call to a loved one, don’t put it off…and TELL someone you love em and don’t think twice about it.
.
That’s all. Big love. ❤️”
We send our condolences to Torrie and her family.
View this post on Instagram
. This week is an incredible one for me but has also brought me some horrible pain in the form of a sudden loss. . Just wanted to tell you to make that call to a loved one, don’t put it off…and TELL someone you love em and don’t think twice about it. . That’s all. Big love. ❤️
More Trending Stories
- Eli Drake Explains Why He Thinks He Actually Got Worse While At WWE Performance Center
- Joey Ryan’s Penis Party Notes, Pics, Video: Priscilla Kelly Has ‘Tampon Druids’ at Joey Ryan’s Penis Party, David Arquette & DDP Appear, Ryan Does Massive Penis Flip
- Joey Janela’s Spring Break 3 Night 1 Results, Pics, Video: Wild Deathmatch, Invisible Man Match, Wrestler With No Legs
- Jim Ross Reveals Big New Details On AEW’s TV Show