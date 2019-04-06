Torrie Wilson’s Father, Al Wilson, Passes Away

Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Torrie Wilson’s father, Al Wilson, passed away earlier this week. Torrie is, of course, set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame tonight.

WWE fans likely remember Al from his time as a character on WWE TV in 2002 and 2003.

Torrie did post on Instagram about a sudden loss but didn’t specifically mention her father passing away.

“This week is an incredible one for me but has also brought me some horrible pain in the form of a sudden loss.

.

Just wanted to tell you to make that call to a loved one, don’t put it off…and TELL someone you love em and don’t think twice about it.

.

That’s all. Big love. ❤️”

We send our condolences to Torrie and her family.