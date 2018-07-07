WWE News: Daniel Bryan Thinks Nikki Bella Is a Bad Influence on Brie in Total Bellas Clip, Heel Turns Predicted, and New York Post Writer Rips Booking of Bayley vs. Sasha Banks Feud

– Brie Bella released another clip from this week’s upcoming return of Total Bellas. In the clip, Daniel Bryan accuses Nikki Bella of being a bad influence on Brie. You can check out that clip below.

– Forbes published a WWE editorial piece on five heel turns WWE is believed to be building up towards. Heel turns are predicted for Sasha Banks, a member of the New Day, Bobby Lashley, Bobby Roode, and Nia Jax and/or Natalya.

– The New York Post published a WWE editorial by Joseph Staszewski titled “WWE is blowing another chance to save Bayley.” In the article, Staszewski is highly critical of WWE’s booking of the Bayley and Sasha Banks feud. According to Staszewski, the feud “Feels shallow in comparison” to when the two Superstars feuded in NXT.