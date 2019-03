Total Bellas Hits A New Viewership Low

– ShowBuzzDaily reports that Total Bellas drew 395,000 viewers on Sunday, marking a new viewership low for the series. The show ranked #43 among cable originals. Last week’s episode drew 441,000 viewers.

Here’s a look at the season four viewership numbers by episode:

Episode 1: 505,000

Episode 2: 460,000

Episode 3: 454,000

Episode 4: 396,000

Episode 5: 426,000

Episode 6: 424,000

Episode 7: 411,000

Episode 8: 441,000

Episode 9: 395,000

The season four finale airs this Sunday. The season three series finale drew 620,000 viewers.