WWE News: Total Bellas Marks Season High Ratings In Return, JBL on How to Fix COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Total Bellas shot to a season high in both ratings and viewership in its post-holiday return. Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.2 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 426,000 viewers. Those numbers are up 67% and 40% respectively from the last episode, which aired on December 17th and had a 0.12 demo rating and 305,000. The episode beat the previous season high for the premiere in November, which was a 0.19 demo rating and 416,000 viewers.

Total Bellas came in at #53 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.

– JBL has posted a video in which he gives his take on how to fix Operation Warp Speed’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution issues. JBL calls the process an “abysmal failure” to date and says that the government should follow West Virgina’s steps of using the National Guard by using FEMA, the National Guard, and the armed forces to set up facilities in places like the empty arenas that can distribute the vaccine, along with giving resources to pharmacies like Walgreens to distribute the vaccine. He notes that it will cost billions, but that it is less than the “trillions” that it’s going to cost if such a plan isn’t implemented: