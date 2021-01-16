wrestling / News

Total Bellas Drops in Ratings & Viewership This Week

January 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Total Bellas - Season 3 WWE

Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for Thursday’s latest episode of Total Bellas. This week’s episode drew an overnight audience of 381,000 viewers. Viewership was down for last week, which had 426,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key demographic, the show drew a 0.17 rating. Last week’s episode drew a 0.20 rating in the same key demo. The E! Network reality series ranked No. 44 in the Cable Top 150 rankings.

