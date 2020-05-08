Total Bellas Rating Dips to Season Low, Viewership Drops Off

The rating and viewership for this week’s episode of Total Bellas fell precipitously to a season low. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.18 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 415,000 viewers, down 25% and 31% from last week’s 0.24 demo rating and audience of 600,000.

The rating marked the lowest point for the season; the previous low was a 0.20 demo rating and 454,000 viewers for the second episode of the season on April 9th. On the whole, the season is still significantly up from the previous season with an average of a 0.222 demo rating and 503,000 viewers, up 7% and 15% from a 0.208 average demo rating and 436,000 viewers for season four.

Total Bellas ranked #25 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. Jersey Show: Family Vacation won the night for MTV among cable originals with a 0.47 demo rating and 841,000 viewers.