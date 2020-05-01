wrestling / News
Total Bellas Rating Steady, Audience Hits Nearly Two-Year High
This week’s Total Bellas held in the ratings, while the viewership spiked to the highest point in almost two years. Thursday night’s episode had a 0.24 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 600,000 viewers. Those numbers are even with and up 14% from last week’s 0.24 demo rating and 527,000 viewers. The demo rating was just a single tick below the season five premiere’s 0.25 on April 2nd. Meanwhile, the audience was the best since the season three finale all the way back in July of 2018, which had 617,000 viewers.
Total Bellas is the rare example of a WWE show that is up year-to-year. Its averages for season five are a 0.23 demo rating and 521,000 viewers, up 11% and 20% respectively from season four’s 0.208 demo rating and 436,000 viewers. Last night’s episode came in at #18 among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, with MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation topping the list at a 0.47 demo rating and 895,000 viewers.
