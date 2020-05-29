wrestling / News
Total Bellas Rating, Viewers Down From Last Week’s Highs
May 29, 2020 | Posted by
The rating and audience for Total Bellas slipped from the high levels scored last week. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.21 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 447,000 viewers, down 16% each from last week’s 0.25 demo rating and viewership of 533,000.
The demo rating was the third-lowest number of this season, while the audience was the second-lowest behind only the 415,000 for the May 7th episode. Total Divas ranked #27 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily.
