Total Bellas Rating, Viewers Down From Last Week’s Highs

The rating and audience for Total Bellas slipped from the high levels scored last week. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.21 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 447,000 viewers, down 16% each from last week’s 0.25 demo rating and viewership of 533,000.

The demo rating was the third-lowest number of this season, while the audience was the second-lowest behind only the 415,000 for the May 7th episode. Total Divas ranked #27 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily.