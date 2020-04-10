Total Bellas Rating, Viewership Drop From Season Premiere

The rating for this week’s episode of Total Bellas took a hit from last week’s season premiere. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.2 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 454,000 viewers, down 20% and 19% from last week’s 0.25 demo rating and 563,000 viewers. The demo rating was also below the 0.23 from the season three premiere, though the audience was above that episode’s 448,000.

Total Bellas cane in at #47 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. FOX News’ Special Report with Brett Baier won the night with a 0.57 demo rating and 5.107 million viewers.